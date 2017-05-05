LiveXLive, Hangout Music Festival partnership

Loton's subsidiary LiveXLive, the worldwide premium live music video streaming network, has announced that Hangout Music Festival has entered into an agreement with LiveXLive to produce, curate, and amplify the festival experience to fans around the globe. The strategic partnership kicks off at this year's festival, taking place May 19th-21st 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advanced-television.com.