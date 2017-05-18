Gulf Shores, Mobile collaboration on ...

Gulf Shores, Mobile collaboration on summer jobs program the 'perfect situation,' says...

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Alabama Live

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft introduce a new collaboration between the two cities that will provide summer employment for 100 Mobile youths starting next month. The two introduced the program during a news conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Mobile's Government Plaza.

