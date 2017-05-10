GSPD: Charges upgraded in hit and run death
The Gulf Shores Police Department said charges against a driver who allegedly struck and killed college student Kasey Nicole Waychoff early Friday morning have been upgraded to Manslaughter and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Justin Lott, 29, was initially charged with DUI but investigators said on Friday, March 21, further charges were pending in the case.
