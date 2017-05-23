DJ Snake Drops Out of Hangout Festiva...

DJ Snake Drops Out of Hangout Festival Lineup, Deletes Socials

DJ Snake was on a roll, playing to big crowds at the Ultra and Coachella festivals and lining up more festival shows the rest of this summer, at Lollapalooza, Electric Zoo and Electric Forest. But on Sunday he didn't make it to one of those major gigs, dropping off the lineup for the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, at the last minute, replaced in his slot by rapper Lil Yachty .

