Chance the Rapper Announces Contest for CPS Students

MAY 21: Chance The Rapper performs at the Surf Stage during 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Chicago-based recording artist Chance the Rapper has already made waves with a big donation to Chicago Public Schools and open mic nights that he hosts, and he's once again reaching out to the youth of the city in a big way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.