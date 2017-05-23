Chance the Rapper Announces Contest f...

Chance the Rapper Announces Contest for CPS Students

32 min ago Read more: NBC Chicago

MAY 21: Chance The Rapper performs at the Surf Stage during 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Chicago-based recording artist Chance the Rapper has already made waves with a big donation to Chicago Public Schools and open mic nights that he hosts, and he's once again reaching out to the youth of the city in a big way.

