Chance the Rapper Announces Contest for CPS Students
MAY 21: Chance The Rapper performs at the Surf Stage during 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 21, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Chicago-based recording artist Chance the Rapper has already made waves with a big donation to Chicago Public Schools and open mic nights that he hosts, and he's once again reaching out to the youth of the city in a big way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|things to do
|20 hr
|EconProf
|14
|heroin (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Daniel Posey
|47
|owa theme park
|May 16
|gumpyxx
|6
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|May 15
|ThomasA
|29
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Truth
|28
|Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16)
|May 10
|almeltzer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC