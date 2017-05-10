Bond reinstated in Prattville murder case The suspect in a high profile Prattville murder case has had her bond reinstated. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2q3qiWV Vegas Amore Contorno, 20, had her $250,000 bond reinstated on May 1, courthouse records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.