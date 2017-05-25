Baldwin lawmakers endorse tax deal th...

Baldwin lawmakers endorse tax deal that will head off massive layoffs, school says

Tuesday May 23

Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler said he was "grateful" to see legislation approved by the Alabama Legislature that will ensure around $40 million in tax revenues to pay for the school system's operations. Baldwin County's state lawmakers endorsed a sales tax deal brokered in January that has been credited for thwarting massive layoffs and school closures this year.

Gulf Shores, AL

