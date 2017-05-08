Alabama's tourism, fueled by beach-bound visitors to Baldwin County, continues record pace
Alabama's tourism industry continues to race ahead, leaving the 2010 BP oil spill disaster and the Great Recession in the rear-view mirror. For the sixth year in a row, Alabama set a new record in annual tourism expenditures for 2016, and for the number of visitors coming to the state.
