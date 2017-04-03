Zydeco, Crawfish Festival comes to Gulf Shores April 15

Boiled crawfish along with the infectious rhythms of some of the best Zydeco bands from around the South will fill the day during the Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Festival on April 15. The festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Zydeco and Crawfish Festival 5K benefitting Furrever Homes. The good times will roll along East 24th Avenue in Gulf Shores as the crawfish pots begin boiling at 10 a.m. and the Zydeco sounds go until 6 p.m. There also will be arts and crafts vendors and children's activities.

