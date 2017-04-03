Will Uber return to Alabama's beaches...

Will Uber return to Alabama's beaches? Coastal cities reconsidering service

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Alabama Live

Uber could be returning to Alabama's beaches if cities such as Gulf Shores and Orange Beach approve ordinances to regulate ride sharing companies. Uber, though, is hoping state legislation is approved in Montgomery that would allow for an uniform regulation of their services.

Read more at Alabama Live.

