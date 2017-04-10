What's new at the beach: Orange Beach welcomes new eats
As we approach the high season in just a few weeks, Orange Beach welcomes some new restaurants as Gulf Shores promotes biking with a new bike rental shop. The Wharf continues to enjoy growth while the Flora-Bama takes a Mexican twist for those looking for a bite in the late hours.
