Smith sets 5k record at Marian meet

57 min ago

Ryan Smith, a senior, once again broke his own school record in the 5,000 meter run while Nora Rangel, a first-year, posted the GC women's lone top-five finish in the 400-meter dash last Friday evening in the Knight Open on the Marian University campus. Smith finished the long distance haul with a time of 14 minutes, 50.51 seconds, 2.69 seconds faster than his previous record set last season in a meet at Grand Valley State.

