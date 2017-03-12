Smith sets 5k record at Marian meet

Ryan Smith, a senior, once again broke his own school record in the 5,000 meter run while Nora Rangel, a first-year, posted the GC women's lone top-five finish in the 400-meter dash last Friday evening in the Knight Open on the Marian University campus. Smith finished the long distance haul with a time of 14 minutes, 50.51 seconds, 2.69 seconds faster than his previous record set last season in a meet at Grand Valley State.

