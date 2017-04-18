Morgan resigns as building inspector
The City Council is searching for another building inspector after approving the resignation of Damon Morgan at its regular meeting Monday night. The council agreed to take internal job applications for five days and then advertise for outside help if no qualified applicants show interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|5 hr
|Leaf Skye
|18
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Erick Lee Purkhiser
|39
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Big Dave
|13
|One Thousand Robots
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|119
|The Island's ONLY Show! Brandon Styles at LIVE ...
|Apr 12
|EconProf
|2
|Mullet toss ?
|Apr 12
|gumpyxx
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC