Morgan resigns as building inspector

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The City Council is searching for another building inspector after approving the resignation of Damon Morgan at its regular meeting Monday night. The council agreed to take internal job applications for five days and then advertise for outside help if no qualified applicants show interest.

