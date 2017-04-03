Man dies after saving daughter from r...

Man dies after saving daughter from rough waters on family vacation A ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WFTV Orlando

GULF SHORES, Ala. - A Kentucky man who jumped into waters off the coast of Alabama to save his struggling daughter and her friend drowned Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits 9 hr ThomasA 10
things to do Apr 5 Sharon Peters 8
heroin (Jun '14) Apr 3 Boop9901 46
News New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast Mar 31 ThomasA 2
Looking for someone that does photos as hobby Mar 30 user 3
hanging on after divorce (Sep '16) Mar 25 lee andrews 11
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC