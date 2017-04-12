Large shark spotted by spring breaker...

Large shark spotted by spring breakers in Gulf Shores

Wednesday

Spring breakers in Alabama saw something they surely didn't expect this week - a large shark lurking mere yards away off the beach at Gulf Shores. Kenneth Clark of Forsyth, Georgia snapped the above pictures of the close encounter with the shark and posted them to his Facebook page.

