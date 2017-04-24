Hear Frank Ocean's Mellow New Song 'Lens'
Frank Ocean aired an unannounced episode of 'Blonded Radio' late Saturday night on Beats 1, where the singer debuted another new song titled "Lens." Frank Ocean aired an unannounced episode of Blonded Radio late Saturday night on Beats 1, where the singer debuted two versions of another new song titled "Lens."
