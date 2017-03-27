GSPD: Arrest made in Gulf Shores shooting
By: Kellie Jones, Posted by: Robbie Byrd Gulf Shores Police Department officials say the suspect in the shooting of an 18-year-old near the boardwalk of the Gulf Shores Public Beach has turned himself in to authorities. Jermaine Cungious, 18, of Bay Minette was booked into the the Gulf Shores Police Detention Center and charged with Assault in the 2nd degree and Reckless Endangerment.
