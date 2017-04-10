Gov. Bentley opened door of DC hotel in underwear expecting Rebekah Mason, report claims
New details of the relationship between Gov. Robert Bentley and his former adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason emerged Friday in a report that at times reads more like a cheap romance novel than a legislative report. The report was compiled by Jack Sharman, attorney for the House committee investigating Bentley's actions before possible impeachment hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|3 hr
|EconProf
|13
|Mullet toss ?
|22 hr
|Rrr
|1
|Deals on condo rentals in Gulf Shores and Orang...
|Apr 9
|thetruth
|2
|things to do
|Apr 5
|Sharon Peters
|8
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Apr 3
|Boop9901
|46
|New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|2
|Looking for someone that does photos as hobby
|Mar 30
|user
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC