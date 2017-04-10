Councilman Little voices concern abou...

Councilman Little voices concern about city finances

Anniston City Councilman Ben Little at a work session Monday alluded to wrongdoing among former city officials, but provided no details, and asked the city to look for them. In the lengthy council session, Little asked that the immediate past city manager be asked to return to the city and answer questions regarding city finances, but Little provided council members with no details.

