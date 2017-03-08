Video: Gulf Shores alcohol ban underway; it ends on final day of LSU spring break

Photo provided by Mobile County SheriffA's Office -- More than 100 cases of beer were seized Monday by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office in Alabama after Louisiana college students were reportedly pulled over for hauling it on Interstate 10 in 2015. Photo provided by Mobile County SheriffA's Office -- More than 100 cases of beer were seized Monday by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office in Alabama after Louisiana college students were reportedly pulled over for hauling it on Interstate 10 in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.