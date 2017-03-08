University marching bands pay respects to students hurt in parade
The Gulf Shores High School marching band in the 2011 Mardi Gras parade. The band consists of high school and middle school students.
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|17 hr
|Down the Drain
|27
|3 critically hurt as car strikes marching band ...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|3
|Mullet toss in April coming all the way from ky...
|Tue
|StayInKY
|4
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Tue
|John
|39
|dle56
|Mar 3
|ann
|4
|Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday
|Mar 2
|gumpyxx
|2
