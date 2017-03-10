Taylor Goodley leads APSU Women's Gol...

Taylor Goodley leads APSU Women's Golf in first round against Belmont

Friday Mar 10

Austin Peay State University women's golf sophomore Taylor Goodley 's three-over par opening round was the best by a Governor on the first day of the dual with Belmont, Friday, on the Cotton Creek Course at Craft Farms Golf Resort. Austin Peay Women's Golf leads Belmont Bruins by eight strokes after first round at Gulf Shores.

Gulf Shores, AL

