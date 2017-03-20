Tax swap legislation focus of town hall meetings in Baldwin County
Sen. Greg Albritton, left, will meet with constituents on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to discuss proposed legislation addressing a tax swap approved by the Baldwin County Commission earlier this year. A proposal to redivvy the proceeds of a 33-year-old Baldwin County sales tax will be among the chief topics of discussion during two town hall meetings scheduled this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
