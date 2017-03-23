Spring a nice break from normal
Instead of rushing children out the front door, half dressed and clinging to a piece of toast, maybe with both shoes matching, we were able to attack the mornings with a slightly slower pace. We had time to enjoy a cup of coffee, enjoy a conversation with the children that did not involve the phrase, "hurry up," or "so help me God."
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|things to do
|5 hr
|Holden Cox
|7
|Looking to rent a home in Fairhope
|Mar 19
|groovyhealing
|1
|Looking for someone that does photos as hobby
|Mar 13
|Just wondering
|2
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Mar 13
|John Snow
|42
|hanging on after divorce
|Mar 12
|ann
|10
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 9
|ThomasA
|13
