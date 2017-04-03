Return of apartment complex project i...

Return of apartment complex project in Fairhope roils residents

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Alabama Live

A large crowd gathered at the Fairhope City Council meeting on Monday, March 27, 2017. Most were present to voice opposition to an apartment complex north of the city's main center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin (Jun '14) 18 hr Boop9901 46
The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits Mon ThomasA 6
News New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast Mar 31 ThomasA 2
Looking for someone that does photos as hobby Mar 30 user 3
hanging on after divorce (Sep '16) Mar 25 lee andrews 11
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
things to do Mar 24 Holden Cox 7
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC