Report indicates driver in Gulf Shores Mardi Gras crash told to speed up

Monday Mar 13

Larry Rathbun, driving a 2008 Ford Expedition behind the Gulf Shores High School marching band on Feb. 28, told police that "someone standing out in the road" asked him to speed up to close the gap between band members. Then, according an accident report released Monday into the tragic Mardi Gras parade crash in Gulf Shores , Rathbun pressed down on the accelerator and accidentally pressed too hard.

