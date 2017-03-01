Nine injured Gulf Shores students released from hospital
Nine of the injured students during a tragic Mardi Gras accident in Gulf Shores Tuesday have been released from the hospital. In total, 12 students ranging in ages from 12-17, were injured after a 2008 Ford Expedition ran into them as the annual Fat Tuesday parade had just started.
