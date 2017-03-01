Nine injured Gulf Shores students rel...

Nine injured Gulf Shores students released from hospital

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Nine of the injured students during a tragic Mardi Gras accident in Gulf Shores Tuesday have been released from the hospital. In total, 12 students ranging in ages from 12-17, were injured after a 2008 Ford Expedition ran into them as the annual Fat Tuesday parade had just started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New GS Hotel on the T 3 hr EconProf 8
One Thousand Robots 19 hr EconProf 2
Review: Chuck's Barber Shop (Aug '14) Tue Notairforceornavy 21
Old friend Tue Auld Skool 1
News Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday Tue gumpyxx 1
racism at Mardi Gras parade Feb 27 ThomasA 4
Hazels - Orange Beach Feb 25 EconProf 13
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC