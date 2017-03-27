New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast
Alabama's Gulf Coast continues to draw in large crowds. The numbers from Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism for 2016 show that taxable retail sales are up 7.7 percent from 2015, at $851.68 million, and taxable lodging rentals are up 7.3 percent from 2015, at $464.73 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Sat
|lee andrews
|11
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Mar 24
|Texastorm
|43
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|things to do
|Mar 24
|Holden Cox
|7
|Looking to rent a home in Fairhope
|Mar 19
|groovyhealing
|1
|Looking for someone that does photos as hobby
|Mar 13
|Just wondering
|2
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 9
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC