Marijuana company with Alabama roots becomes major national pot brand
Tripp Keber, co-founder of Dixie Brands, stands inside one of the edibles production kitchens at the company's manufacturing facility in Denver on Sept. 25, 2014 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beach rules ?
|35 min
|Snowbunny
|1
|3 critically hurt as car strikes marching band ...
|18 hr
|EconProf
|2
|dle56
|Fri
|ann
|4
|Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday
|Mar 2
|gumpyxx
|2
|Car Detailing
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|DJ for wedding
|Feb 14
|grumpyxx
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC