Gulf Shores band member readmitted to hospital from Mardi Gras parade injuries
One of the Gulf Shores High School band members injured during a tragic Mardi Gras crash has been readmitted into a Pensacola hospital for continued procedures. The student returned to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, according to an update issued by Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler.
