"Fat Tuesday" Parade Turns Into Disaster

"Fat Tuesday" Parade Turns Into Disaster

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Police in the Alabama beach town of Gulf Shores say a car participating in the city's Fat Tuesday parade accidentally plowed into a band, leaving three young people in critical condition and eight others with less-severe injuries. City spokesman Grant Brown tells The Associated Press that the band had just entered the parade route Tuesday morning when a car behind the group lurched forward into the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New GS Hotel on the T 8 hr EconProf 8
One Thousand Robots Tue EconProf 2
Review: Chuck's Barber Shop (Aug '14) Tue Notairforceornavy 21
Old friend Tue Auld Skool 1
News Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday Tue gumpyxx 1
racism at Mardi Gras parade Feb 27 ThomasA 4
Hazels - Orange Beach Feb 25 EconProf 13
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC