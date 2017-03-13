Fairhope's Julie Pierce recognized as...

Fairhope's Julie Pierce recognized as Alabama's National Distringuished Prinicipal

Saturday

Fairhope Elementary principal Julie Pierce is Alabama's National Distinguished Principal for 2017, the Baldwin County School System announced Friday. "Mrs. Pierce has put Baldwin County Public Schools in such a great national spotlight," said Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

Gulf Shores, AL

