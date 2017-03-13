Domestic dispute causes school opening delays in Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores Elementary, Middle and High Schools were delayed in opening Thursday morning because of an active police matter in the neighborhood, near the schools. According to school officials, nothing happened at the school.
