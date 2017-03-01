Critically hurt Gulf Shores students ...

Critically hurt Gulf Shores students are members of 8th grade band

Wednesday Mar 1

Students at Gulf Shores Middle and High Schools attended special assemblies Wednesday morning to talk about the tragic parade accident that critically injured three band members on Fat Tuesday. Students at both schools returned from the Mardi Gras holiday Wednesday morning, but would first attend special assemblies to help them deal with the tragedy.

Gulf Shores, AL

