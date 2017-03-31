Cheat Codes Release 'No Promises' feat. Demi Lovato via 300 Entertainment

Acclaimed electronic/pop trio Cheat Codes, comprised of Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford, have released their newest single "No Promises" featuring multi-platinum selling and Grammy nominated vocalist Demi Lovato today through 300 Entertainment. The infectious track marks the group's first collaboration with Lovato, who delivers her signature pop prowess with a soaring vocal performance, and also features vocals from the trio's own Trevor Dahl, who has previously lent his vocal talents to Cheat Codes tracks "Shed a Light" and "Sex", among others.

