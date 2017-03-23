Baldwin County sees growth tension sp...

Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into public domain

There are 2 comments on the Alabama Live story from Thursday Mar 23, titled Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into public domain. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

Baldwin County continues to see a surge in new home construction as its population continues an upward trend. The county is the king of growth in Alabama since the 2010 U.S. Census.

gumpyxx

Foley, AL

#1 Friday
the cost of these homes is up there. the quality is the worst I have ever seen. the bottom line is aesthetics means absolutely nothing in construction. new home buyers are very unhappy and should be. these are shotgun built homes in upper class areas. new home buyers if you care spend an extra 10 /20 dollars a sq. ft. and get a home you can live in for many years. without wanting to make repairs a month after you move in. spend the money up front. there are good builders out there. if your builder is building 100? homes a year. you are going to get the cheapest possible contractors available.
ThomasA

Guntersville, AL

#2 Friday
gumpyxx wrote:
the cost of these homes is up there. the quality is the worst I have ever seen. the bottom line is aesthetics means absolutely nothing in construction. new home buyers are very unhappy and should be. these are shotgun built homes in upper class areas. new home buyers if you care spend an extra 10 /20 dollars a sq. ft. and get a home you can live in for many years. without wanting to make repairs a month after you move in. spend the money up front. there are good builders out there. if your builder is building 100? homes a year. you are going to get the cheapest possible contractors available.
The younger generation wants the most for the least. Paper siding, cheap non thermal windows, wafer board decking, 10 yr roofing, chipboard cabinets, fake wood floors, hollow doors, minimum HVAC, minimum insulation, plastic moldings, contractor grade plumbing fixtures. "Build it impressive, but build it cheap.We'll worry about it falling apart later".
Gulf Shores, AL

