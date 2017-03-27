Alabama real estate
A classic lake house, a spacious single-family home and a beach condo with Gulf views, all for around the same price. This is what you get for around $475,000 in Clanton, Hoover and Gulf Shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast
|Fri
|ThomasA
|2
|Looking for someone that does photos as hobby
|Mar 30
|user
|3
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Mar 29
|Tdaddy
|45
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Mar 25
|lee andrews
|11
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|things to do
|Mar 24
|Holden Cox
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC