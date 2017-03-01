3 students still hospitalized after Mardi Gras parade crash
In this image made from a video provided by FOX10 News authorities respond to the scene after an SUV driven by a 73-year-old man accelerated and hit members of a high school band at the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Ala., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New GS Hotel on the T
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday
|15 hr
|gumpyxx
|2
|One Thousand Robots
|Tue
|EconProf
|2
|Review: Chuck's Barber Shop (Aug '14)
|Feb 28
|Notairforceornavy
|21
|Old friend
|Feb 28
|Auld Skool
|1
|racism at Mardi Gras parade
|Feb 27
|ThomasA
|4
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Feb 25
|EconProf
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC