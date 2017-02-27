Weather Authority | Much Cooler By The Weekend
WARM LATE WINTER DAY: Temperatures are in the 70s across most of Alabama this afternoon with a partly sunny sky. No rain on radar, and we stay warm and dry tomorrow.
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Chuck's Barber Shop (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Notairforceornavy
|21
|One Thousand Robots
|1 hr
|MSNBC News report
|1
|Old friend
|1 hr
|Auld Skool
|1
|New GS Hotel on the T
|1 hr
|gumpyxx
|5
|Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday
|1 hr
|gumpyxx
|1
|racism at Mardi Gras parade
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Feb 25
|EconProf
|13
