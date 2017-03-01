Top U.S., Chinese diplomats meet to d...

Top U.S., Chinese diplomats meet to discuss relationship

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson greets Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi discussed improving and maintaining a "mutually beneficial economic relationship" between the United States and China, the State Department said on Tuesday.

