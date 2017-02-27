The Latest: Man dies after falling fr...

The Latest: Man dies after falling from truck onto rebar

16 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The Latest on Mardi Gras celebrations that end with Fat Tuesday, the culmination of the Carnival season : A man watching a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, died after falling from the back of a pickup truck onto a piece of exposed rebar. Fire Chief Joe Boney said the man was standing or sitting on the back of a pickup truck, fell off, and the rebar pierced his body.

