The Latest: Man dies after falling from truck onto rebar

The Latest on Mardi Gras celebrations that end with Fat Tuesday, the culmination of the Carnival season : A man watching a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, died after falling from the back of a pickup truck onto a piece of exposed rebar. Fire Chief Joe Boney said the man was standing or sitting on the back of a pickup truck, fell off, and the rebar pierced his body.

