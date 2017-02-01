Sheriff subpoenaed to provide documents

Sheriff subpoenaed to provide documents

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin was subpoenaed with an order to turn over requested documents in the case of negligence against her involving a Bay Minette elderly couple and traffic incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... 32 min grumpyxx 5
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 41 min grumpyxx 17
dle56 Mon ann 3
Pet Friendly Condos Mon ThomasA 5
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) Mon AnnLikesAnal 25
hanging on after divorce Jan 26 head held high 9
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Jan 23 Summerschitt 26
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC