Pensacola veterans finding healing through song
Nashville songwriter Bob Regan has written hit songs for well-known stars including Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker. Regan is proudest of dozens of songs that will likely never become mainstream hits - songs of pain and loss written by combat veterans through Operation Song, a nonprofit organization he created to connect veterans with professional songwriters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|2 hr
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|11
|Car Detailing
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
|DJ for wedding
|Feb 14
|grumpyxx
|4
|Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06)
|Feb 13
|Guest
|3
|list of places to rent in orange beach or gulf ... (Aug '15)
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|12
|Finish the Baldwin Beach Express to I-65
|Feb 11
|EconProf
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC