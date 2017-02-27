Minnesota raises budget balance forec...

Minnesota raises budget balance forecast to $1.65 billion

Read more: Reuters

Minnesota on Tuesday increased the projected balance at the end of its next two-year budget cycle by $250 million to $1.65 billion, while warning that uncertainty over U.S. economic policy poses "significant risk." The state now expects the current fiscal biennium to end on June 30 with a $743 million balance, $88 million higher than previously forecasted.

