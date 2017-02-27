Holtville native, Gulf Shores officer praised for second life-saving action
A former Troy football player and Holtville native who works as a Gulf Shores police officer is being recognized for the second time because of his efforts to help save a life. The latest actions by Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Chuck's Barber Shop (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|Notairforceornavy
|21
|One Thousand Robots
|5 hr
|MSNBC News report
|1
|Old friend
|6 hr
|Auld Skool
|1
|New GS Hotel on the T
|6 hr
|gumpyxx
|5
|Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday
|6 hr
|gumpyxx
|1
|racism at Mardi Gras parade
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Feb 25
|EconProf
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC