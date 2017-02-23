goes to Gulf Shores
Celebrating their anniversaries in January in Gulf Shores, Alabama were Phil and Joyce Yoder of Millersburg , married 44 years; Lester and Jackie Perry of Elkhart, Ind., married 46 years; and Bob and Linda Hartsell of Apple Creek, married 45 years. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
