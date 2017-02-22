From Europe to America: 32 Days in th...

From Europe to America: 32 Days in the South

Being a non-American, in the land of the free and the brave is pretty much like the reverse of trying to find Wally; I may as well have been wearing a branded mark on my forehead to let everyone know I spoke English and not American. But the month I spent with family in the South was brilliant: it was everything I did and didn't expect.

