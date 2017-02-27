Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday

There are 1 comment on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from 22 hrs ago, titled Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday.

There will be plenty of Fat Tuesday festivities in Baldwin County to wind down the 2017n Mardi Gras season. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach both have parades.

gumpyxx

Foley, AL

#1 7 hrs ago
The city of G.S. were they really ready. how the hell does a truck get through the barricades. job well done G.S. I cant see anyway not to blame the people in charge of this parade not being held responsible for this.
Gulf Shores, AL

