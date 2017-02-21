Attorneys in Sheriff Franklin lawsuit bickering over deposition site
The attorney representing Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin in a lawsuit in Baldwin County said the opposing attorney was "rude" and is trying to harass and bully Franklin by insisting she travel to Baldwin County to give a video deposition. Randall McNeill, a Montgomery attorney representing Franklin, said in a response to a motion by Britt Bethea, a Mobile attorney representing a Baldwin County couple injured in a June 7 wreck, that Bethea would not agree to taking the deposition in or closer to Morgan County.
