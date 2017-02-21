Apartments coming to Gulf Shores
Local developers have received site plan approval to build Marbella, a three-story, 96-unit apartment complex at 1901 E. 1st St., in Gulf Shores, according to Stacey Ryals of 3M3D Investments. The project will include a pool and clubhouse and will be located behind Uptown Plaza, an office park on E. 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New GS Hotel on the T
|54 min
|gumpyxx
|2
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|20 hr
|EconProf
|13
|Review: Hallson Manor Apartments (Dec '12)
|Sat
|Act
|19
|Car Detailing
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|DJ for wedding
|Feb 14
|grumpyxx
|4
|Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06)
|Feb 13
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC